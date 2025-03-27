Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.82 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

