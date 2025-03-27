SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,687,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

