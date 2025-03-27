The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.