Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total value of $353,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. This represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total value of $472,952.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,882.13. This represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $533.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $544.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.07.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

