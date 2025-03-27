Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 128,300 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,300 shares during the period. Tecnoglass comprises approximately 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $23,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.94. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

