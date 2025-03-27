Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $178.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

