Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $293.58 and last traded at $292.56. Approximately 19,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 155,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 187.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Primerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

