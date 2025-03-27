Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.
Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.
