Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

Shares of ETCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Environmental Tectonics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.99.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 98.37% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

