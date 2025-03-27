Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 59.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $272.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

