Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Grows By 1,509.1%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 1,509.1% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22. Raiffeisen Bank International’s payout ratio is 9.14%.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.
