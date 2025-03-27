Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $80.20. Approximately 3,258,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,562,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,553.84. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.