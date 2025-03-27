Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON:ORIT traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.60 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 4,124,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,064. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.73. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 62.43 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.76 ($1.04).
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.