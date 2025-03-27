Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.55 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 62.83%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:ORIT traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.60 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 4,124,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,064. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.73. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 62.43 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.76 ($1.04).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

