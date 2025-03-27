Insider Buying: Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Acquires 347,500 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills purchased 347,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £239,775 ($308,709.93).

Nicholas Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Nicholas Mills bought 100,000 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($102,999.87).

On Friday, January 24th, Nicholas Mills bought 240,000 shares of Trifast stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £196,800 ($253,379.68).

Trifast Stock Performance

TRI stock remained flat at GBX 70 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 111,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,849. The stock has a market cap of £96.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.39. Trifast plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.39%.

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

Featured Stories

