Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS EATBF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile
