HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 2,345.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HOYA Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.90. 18,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,936. HOYA has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%. Analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

