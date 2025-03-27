Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJVGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.17 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Japan Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 71.01%.

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Performance

Fidelity Japan Trust stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.23). 231,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,279. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 144.10 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.49 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £196.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.10.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure.

The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.