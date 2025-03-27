Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSD Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth about $418,901,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,399,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,117 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hayward Stock Down 1.0 %

HAYW stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

