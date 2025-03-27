Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

