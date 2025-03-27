Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) shares traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. 958,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$381.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Insider Transactions at Rusoro Mining

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,434. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

