Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases Shares of 39,803 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Textron by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $75.14 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

