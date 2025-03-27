Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Grows By 188.9%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of ITGDF remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.
About Integral Diagnostics
