Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Grows By 188.9%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of ITGDF remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Integral Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

