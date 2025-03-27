Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

