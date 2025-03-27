Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
