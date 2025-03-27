Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kerry Group Stock Up 2.4 %

KRYAY stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061. Kerry Group has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $110.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.9649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

