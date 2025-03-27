StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 19.4% – Time to Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 420,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,227% from the average session volume of 31,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
StrikePoint Gold Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.96.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
