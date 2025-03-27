Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Time to Sell?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,062,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,151,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Totally Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £7.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John McMullan bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,949.92). Also, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 534,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,360 ($27,500.97). Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Featured Stories

