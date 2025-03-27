Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,893,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 617% from the average daily volume of 263,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Insiders sold 4,350,000 shares of company stock worth $256,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.