Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.87. 129,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,352,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Dyne Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 898.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

