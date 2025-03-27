Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 87.6%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.