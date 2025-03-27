Short Interest in Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Drops By 87.6%

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 28th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and promotes low-income and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It operates through Real Estate and Shopping Centers divisions. The company also builds, manages, and leases shopping centers, single centers, and mini-shopping centers.

