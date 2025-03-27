Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 226.2% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

DLTTF stock remained flat at $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.