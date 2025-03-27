Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.83. 277,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,769,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,361,258 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $8,311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,586,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

