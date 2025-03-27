Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 156.1%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.76. 85,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.33. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.