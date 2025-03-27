UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,465 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,724,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,495,000 after buying an additional 281,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.