Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,838 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $108,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

