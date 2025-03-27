GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,214,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,679,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
