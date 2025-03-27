Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,378,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,229,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,114.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 207,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,583,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

