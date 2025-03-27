Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.32, Zacks reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 5,002.98%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.
Verb Technology Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:VERB opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Verb Technology has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Verb Technology Company Profile
