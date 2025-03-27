Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.32, Zacks reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 5,002.98%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Verb Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Verb Technology has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.