Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.34, Zacks reports.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

TENX stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TENX. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

