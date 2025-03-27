Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,249 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FLO opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

