Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.76, but opened at $81.25. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $85.74, with a volume of 80,795 shares.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.95.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.4801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
