Xponance Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 7.0 %

MOD opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.