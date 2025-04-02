General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.