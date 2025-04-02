Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.16. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 69,067,883 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

