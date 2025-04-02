Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average of $194.36.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

