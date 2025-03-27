Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SN opened at $89.84 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

