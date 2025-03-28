1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases $177,600.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,108,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,005,096.48. This represents a 0.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.
- On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.
- On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.
- On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $8,660.00.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
FLWS opened at $5.96 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLWS
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.