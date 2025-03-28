1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases $177,600.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,108,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,005,096.48. This represents a 0.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $8,660.00.

FLWS opened at $5.96 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a PE ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

