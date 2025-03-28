MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Up 13.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 1,016,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,069,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £937,970.00, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.58.

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

