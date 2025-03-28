Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Expands By 110.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,421.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 326,976 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,399.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

