Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Expands By 110.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
