Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Expands By 115.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Urban One Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of UONEK opened at $0.73 on Friday. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Urban One

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $68,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,205 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.58% of Urban One worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.