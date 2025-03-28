Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Stock Price Up 16.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.6% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.41). 814,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 475,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

Get Everplay Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVPL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) target price on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.14).

Everplay Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.63. The firm has a market cap of £368.51 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everplay Group

(Get Free Report)

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everplay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everplay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.