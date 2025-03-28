Everplay Group (LON:EVPL) Stock Price Up 16.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Everplay Group Plc (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.6% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.41). 814,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 475,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVPL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everplay Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.92) target price on shares of Everplay Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.14).
Everplay Group Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.63. The firm has a market cap of £368.51 million, a PE ratio of -8,416.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Everplay Group (LON:EVPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 24.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Everplay Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everplay Group Plc will post 24.1106719 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Everplay Group
everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.
The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018.
